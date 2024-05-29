Home
One person hurt in shooting along Alco Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Alco Avenue on Tuesday evening. Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m....
Jefferson Highway work resumes after 'bad soil' paused progress on road improvements
BATON ROUGE — A project to repave Jefferson...
Realtors hope changes bring more transparency to Baton Rouge home market
BATON ROUGE - If you are in the...
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and temps, Increasing rain chances
A frontal boundary that is stalled across southern Louisiana for the remainder of the week will cool us down a few degrees but offer multiple round...
Tuesday PM Forecast: stalling front to bump down humidity, pop a few showers
Peaking near 110 degrees, Monday marked the second...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Tracking afternoon storms, slight dip in temperatures to follow
UPDATE - 1 p.m. Tuesday: The Storm Station...
Sports
LSU Baseball pitching duo is ready for the post season
BATON ROUGE - As LSU Baseball prepares to travel to Chapel Hill for the NCAA Regional Tournament, their one two punch on the mound is rested...
LSU Softball's season ends after falling to Stanford 8-0 in Super Regional
STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball has missed out...
LSU Baseball falls to Tennessee in SEC Championship 4-3
HOOVER, AL - LSU Baseball's run in Hoover...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report: Pediatrician shares advice for pool safety as summer kicks off
BATON ROUGE — Pools are open again with children now out of school. If you are planning to take your little ones swimming, there are...
Monday's Health Report: Experts detail connection between sleep, heart health
BATON ROUGE — The CDC says adults who...
Friday's Health Report: As marijuana continues to be legalized, pot overtakes alcohol as preferred vice
BATON ROUGE — More Americans now use...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
