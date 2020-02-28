Home
On Your Side
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital has been open for a few months and has already exceeded the number of patients it...
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had...
Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to...
News
Sadie Roberts Joseph African-American historical museum vandalized
BATON ROUGE- Sadie Roberts Joseph's historical museum was vandalized less than two weeks after her black history month tribute. The Baton Rouge community activist founded...
Mother, grandmother get 20 years for chaining Alabama boy
PRATTVILLE, Ala.- A mother and grandmother were sentenced...
Firefighters working to extinguish blaze at Angola prison
ANGOLA, La- A fire has been burning at...
Sports
LSU Lady Tigers dump Vanderbilt in home finale
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tigers closed the 2020 home season in style with a losing streak snapping 61-55 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night...
U High Boys & Girls claim soccer state titles in back to back matches
On a cold and chilly night in Hammond,...
LSU hoops stumbles on the road at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida – Emmitt Williams scored 25 points...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
