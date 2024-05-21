Home
News
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends bill back to Senate
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana House on Tuesday approved a bill that would classify a pair of drugs used in medical abortions as controlled substances, rejecting...
Tree with complaint history falls on house, city says they're not responsible for damage
BATON ROUGE - A large tree fell on...
State Police arrest EBR, St. James residents for theft, connection to disruptive 'bike culture' in NOLA
BATON ROUGE — Three people are in custody...
Tuesday PM Forecast: slow and steady rise in humidity comes with warming temperatures
Over the next several days, high temperature will be very steady in the 92 – 94 degrees range. Low temperatures may fluctuate by just a few...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Streak of hot and dry days to continue through the weekend
The streak of sunny, warm, humid and dry...
Monday PM Forecast: it's late May, and the heat is cranking up
This week will provide an opportunity to exhale...
Sports
LSU baseball beats Georgia 9-1 in first game at SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up a much-needed win in its opening game at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, on...
Tiger baseball noticeably absent from SEC honors list
BATON ROUGE - A year after dominating the...
'My path has led me home:' LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus to join university's coaching staff
BATON ROUGE - Seimone Augustus, an LSU basketball...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report: New technologies are helping to preserve livers prepping for transplant
BATON ROUGE — When it comes to organ donations, every second counts. Time is often the biggest factor when it comes to a viable organ. ...
Monday's Health Report: How to prevent injuries while playing pickleball
BATON ROUGE — The popularity of pickleball has...
Friday's Health Report: Surgeries can strengthen, stabilize spine for osteopenia, osteoporosis patients
BATON ROUGE — Osteopenia and osteoporosis are both...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
