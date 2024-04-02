Home
Angel Reese named to Wooden Award All-American Team
BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese was named to the Wooden Award All-American Team on Tuesday. Both the men's and women's Wooden Award All-American teams, named...
LSU-Iowa rematch was the most watched NCAA women's basketball game ever
BATON ROUGE — LSU's loss to Iowa in...
Southern University holding balloon release for student killed in car wreck
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is holding a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: big changes come behind a cold front tonight
A cold front will clear the area overnight, dragging away unseasonable warmth and humidity. Another long stretch of tranquil, pleasant weather will take shape beginning on...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cold front brings spotty storms today, cooler and drier tomorrow
One more day of warm and muggy conditions...
Monday PM Forecast: run of 80s ends after cold front on Tuesday
After a fourth consecutive day in the 80s,...
Sports
Southern baseball sweeps Prairie View A&M thanks to offensive outburst Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Local man is first in the world to receive new life-changing surgery from Williamson Eye Center
BATON ROUGE - Stephen Kauffman is the first...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
