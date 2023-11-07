Home
News
BRPD arrests woman in August murder
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested in an August murder on Tuesday, more than two months after a man was found shot to death on...
Judge sides with Angola inmates in legal battle over prison healthcare
BATON ROUGE - An eight-year legal battle ended...
Task force considers change in sentencing for second-degree murder
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana lawmakers are considering a change...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
DENSE FOG ADVISORY Wednesday morning, cold front timed to arrive Friday
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect from 1 - 10am Wednesday across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility could drop to one quarter of a...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Could be trading the sunglasses for an umbrella by the end of the week
Keep your sunglasses and short sleeves handy the...
Monday PM Forecast: next front, next rain chance to follow warm workweek
Above average afternoon temperatures and morning fog will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 1 LSU Women's Basketball team loses 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas season opener
LAS VEGAS - The LSU women's basketball team national title defense got off to a rough and rocky start as they were humbled in their season...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
BATON ROUGE - Homefield advantage came in handy...
LSU basketball's Jalen Cook denied playing time by NCAA
BATON ROUGE - LSU junior guard Jalen Cook...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
DENSE FOG ADVISORY Wednesday morning, cold front timed to arrive Friday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days