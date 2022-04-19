Home
Tenant questions Perkins Rowe security measures following Sunday attack
BATON ROUGE - A man in jail for randomly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her at Perkins Rowe has a checkered past going back decades. ...
Plaquemine residents reporting sore throats after chlorine leak
PLAQUEMINE - Following a spontaneous chemical leak Monday...
Louisiana transit systems no longer requiring masks
Following a federal ruling Monday that voided the...
Tuesday PM Forecast: passing clouds, warming temps
Each afternoon through the workweek will be gradually warmer. The next chance of organized precipitation will hold off until at least the end of the weekend....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Closely tracking wind speeds through the day
Low humidity and cooler temperatures will last a...
Monday PM Forecast: dry trend with staying power
For the first time in a while, the...
Sports
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another state title
SAINT AMANT - The St Amant Gators have one of the best softball teams in the state, and a big reason for that is the play...
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
BATON ROUGE - Madison Prep forward and Class...
LSU women's golf wins SEC Championship, first time since 1992
UPDATE: LSU Women's Golf won the SEC Championship...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
