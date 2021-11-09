Home
DOTD warns drivers as the work to widen I-10 begins
BATON ROUGE- Crews worked quickly Tuesday to clean up a major crash on I-10 that caused heavy delays between Essen and College Drive as the morning...
Local business owner discusses challenges in fighting vaccine mandate
GONZALES - It was business as usual Tuesday...
The Kim Mulkey era starts with a 82-40 Lady Tigers win over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - The Kim Mulkey era has...
Tuesday PM Forecast: timing out the next cold front
Seasonable temperatures will finish out the week. However, a cold front will deliver some showers on Thursday followed by another front with much cooler air ahead...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in on Thursday
The impacts of the next cold front are...
Monday PM Forecast: Another chilly night, cold front on Thursday
The Forecast: It was another cold morning, with...
The Kim Mulkey era starts with a 82-40 Lady Tigers win over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - The Kim Mulkey era has officially begun as the Lady Tigers win their season opener 82-40. LSU made their run in the...
WATCH: Kim Mulkey talks regular-season debut as LSU Women's Basketball coach
Watch Coach Kim Mulkey talk LSU Women's Basketball...
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU-Arkansas
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss LSU's match-up this...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
