Home
On Your Side
Unemployment site down until Wednesday; LWC updating system
BATON ROUGE - There's more trouble for people on unemployment, with some complaining they've been locked out of accessing their accounts online since Saturday. Every...
Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
BATON ROUGE - The effects of winter storm...
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on...
News
Storm-related school changes for Wednesday, March 17
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts and breaking weather reports. Click HERE for the latest on the storm system set to impact the area Wednesday...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
ATLANTA (AP) — Shootings at two massage parlors...
Head of LSU medical school under Title IX investigation after allegations of sex discrimination surface
SHREVEPORT - In the midst of a whirlwind...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
THE LATEST: a few strong thunderstorms across the area Wednesday
Warm and muggy conditions will persist through Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through that time and severe weather is possible on Wednesday just before the...
A weak front bringing showers today, Severe storms possible Wednesday
This week we are tracking showers and storms...
Two storm systems to impact the area this week
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow: Tonight, we will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton Rouge CC baseball's success
Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players weren't getting the needed mileage out...
LSU gets second walk off victory of the weekend with 13-12 win over UTSA in 11 innings
BATON ROUGE, La. — The No. 15 LSU...
MARCH MADNESS: LSU placed in 8th seed, first opponent is St. Bonaventure
INDIANA - After losing to the Crimson Tide...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Wearin of the Green Special
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Wearin of the Green Special
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
THE LATEST: a few strong thunderstorms across the area Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days