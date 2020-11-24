Home
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your Side met Donna Deshotels, who then feared she'd have to pay back thousands of dollars to the Social...
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a...
Fence replaced following 2 On Your Side inquiry about electrical repairs
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has been busy this...
News
Spike in COVID-19 cases amid holiday and flu seasons result in increased demand for testing
ADDIS - Navigating through cold and flu season and with the holidays quickly approaching, more and more people are rushing to get tested for COVID-19. ...
Officials move forward with Louisiana's first bus rapid transit project
BATON ROUGE - City and state leaders are...
Business teams up with local officials to hand out 800 Thanksgiving turkeys
ZACHARY – On Tuesday, 800 turkeys were given...
Weather
Rainy days either side of turkey, coldest air of season may follow
A cold front will bring showers and a few gusty thunderstorms to the region on Wednesday. After a short lull on Thanksgiving, a rainy pattern will...
Warm and muggy turning stormy by Wednesday
After starting clear and cool, warm and muggy...
Dry lately but that's about to change
A cold front will push through the area...
Sports
Browns star Garrett to miss second game with COVID-19 virus
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive standout Myles Garett will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from the COVID-19 virus. Garrett sat out Sunday’s...
NBA players make overnight trip to Vatican for discussion with Pope on social justice issues
Some of the sports industry's most prominent figures...
LHSAA announces high school football playoff brackets
Following the final week of the regular season,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
