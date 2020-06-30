Home
On Your Side
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
News
EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux sworn in for fourth term
EAST BATON ROUGE- Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was sworn in for a fourth term as East Baton Rouge Sheriff on Tuesday, June 30. Sheriff Gautreaux...
TEAM Mazda celebrates completion of its 'retail evolution dealership'
BATON ROUGE- Team Mazda on Airline Highway held...
Scorching heat presenting additional health risks in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The heat could pose a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
YOUR PHOTOS EXPLAINED: a rain shaft and crepuscular rays
On Saturday evening, the WBRZ Weather Team received an interesting and beautiful photo from Jacob Oubre in the Baton Rouge area. The photo shows a cloud...
Baton Rouge area under heat advisory; It could feel like 108 degrees today
Welcome to summer in south Louisiana! The National...
Was Spring 2020 nicer than usual?
Was it just me, or did we have...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
3 Pelicans players test positive for coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS - Pelicans Vice President David Griffin announced that three of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19 just weeks before the NBA is...
Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with New England Patriots
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reportedly reached...
New Orleans Pelicans set to 'take flight' in July to resume 2019-20 season in Orlando
ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans are set to...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Additional Links
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
YOUR PHOTOS EXPLAINED: a rain shaft and crepuscular rays
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days