YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is getting tighter. Out of nine branches in the capital region, two are losing their indoor pools. The...
Poles blocking sidewalk removed after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A pole laying across the...
Department of Health cites dozens of area restaurants for violating new seafood law
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's seafood identification law requiring...
Dog daycare in New Orleans hosts adorable fall-themed photo shoot
METAIRIE - A dog daycare on the outskirts of New Orleans held an autumn-themed photo shoot to celebrate the new season—and the results are adorable. ...
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - An FBI raid caught by...
Man charged with tampering with electric rental scooters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they've...
October begins warm, but a cold front is in sight
The city of Baton Rouge has capped off its hottest September on record since 1930. Warmth and generally dry conditions will continue through at least mid-week....
Ending a hot September and searching for a cold front
With the 30th straight day of above average...
Rain Chances Increasing through the Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Some...
SEC announces start time for LSU-Florida in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE- It will be another coveted night game when the Tigers kickoff against the Florida Gators in Death Valley Oct. 12. The Southeastern Conference...
Saints defense steps up in win over Cowboys, 12-10
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and...
Drew Brees may be back sooner thanks to new medical technology
NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees may be back...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October 1, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
