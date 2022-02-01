Home
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, outside Minnesota school
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two students were shot,...
Firefighter hurt after Central home catches fire twice in one day
CENTRAL - First responders were called back to...
Tuesday PM Forecast: more rain to come, possibly heavy Thursday
Rain has returned and will stay for a while. Downpours and even a strong thunderstorm or two will be possible on Thursday. Next 24 Hours:...
Now is the best time to download the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: On and off rain starts today, Strong storms possible on Thursday
Showers will start up before the noon hour...
Tom Brady officially retires from NFL after days of conflicting reports
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a whirlwind of reports over the weekend speculating on the storied quarterback's...
Tiger hoops tumble in AP poll after men's team loses four out of five
The LSU men's basketball team is in danger...
LSU Tiger baseball boasts talented roster as season nears
The LSU Tiger baseball team has one of...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
