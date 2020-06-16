Home
On Your Side
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston Parish Department of Public Works said it would be tearing down fences in Arbor Walk, if the neighbors...
Students encouraged to fill out TOPS information, ACT deadline change
BATON ROUGE - First-year college students are being...
Proposed police reform study called racist, Floyd reference removed
BATON ROUGE - A resolution passed in the...
News
VIDEO: Would-be thieves rip open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd. Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pair's failed ATM theft was caught on camera, and now police are looking for the suspects. The crime was caught on...
Stocks rally on Wall Street, worldwide with hope for economy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying worldwide...
WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon participating in roundtable discussion on race with BR mayor
BATON ROUGE - Sylvia Weatherspoon will join the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
What is ground clutter?
You may hear us talking about “clutter” on the radar from time to time. Clutter or ground clutter is a common phenomenon that most radars experience....
Hot but less steamy
If you weren’t able to get outside this...
Mississippi River quietly climbing record charts again
For the second consecutive year, the Mississippi River...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Saints' Jenkins joins CNN as social justice contributor
ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice, the network announced Monday. ...
Hickory Club Championship Coming to Baton Rouge
Nowadays everyone is obsessed with retro. But there's...
LSU golfers past and present shine in 2nd round of 101st Louisiana Amateur
A fun day on the course at Bayou...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, June 15, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Additional Links
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
What is ground clutter?
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days