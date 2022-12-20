Home
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on...
Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two...
Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday...
Rain wraps up today, Major cold blast late Thursday
Rain will continue through the first half of the day today. Temperatures will trend near normal through Thursday afternoon before the Christmas Cold! ...
Monday AM Forecast: Showers and storms will be around today into Tuesday morning
Rainy today, average by Wednesday, below freezing by...
Sunny and Cool for Sunday - Rain Arrives By Monday Morning
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday, but rain arrives...
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Southern University quarterback BeSean McCray is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet he posted Monday. Southern quarterback BeSean...
FINAL: The New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 21-18
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are...
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
