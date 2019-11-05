Home
On Your Side
Parish pothole crushes car, woman's wallet
GONZALES - A woman attending a sporting event at Lamar Dixon hit a pothole in the center's public parking lot. Mary Douget filed a claim...
Sand sifting through post office fence, annoying neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A woman living next to...
Railroad removes dead tree following 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - A tree that has caused...
News
Furry fan interrupts Monday night NFL game, eludes capture and dazzles crowd
NEW JERSEY - A new player took to the field during Monday’s Cowboys vs. Giants game. The player quickly gained popularity due to his quick moves,...
Police investigate death of man found shot in Scotlandville area
BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge...
Details of revitalization plan for Plank Road set to be revealed, Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE – A revitalization plan is in...
Passing clouds today, next cold front Thursday
A slow warming trend will continue through Wednesday. The next frontal system will affect the region late Thursday. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: After...
Moderating temperatures, dry conditions continue
Expect quiet weather to begin your new week....
A Slow Warm Up is Upon Us
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss set for nighttime kickoff
OXFORD, MS - LSU officially has a start time for its match-up with Ole Miss. The Tigers will take on the Rebels in Oxford starting...
Skelton's late TD pass helps Southern beat Alabama A&M 35-31
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Ladarius Skelton accounted...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 8- Dylan Sampson
It didn't take long for Dutchtown running back...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the super spooky 2 Your Health report...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
Contests
