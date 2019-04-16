Home
On Your Side
Refund requested after stamped concrete job doesn't stick
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish homeowner says the work completed on her backyard oasis is sloppy and she wants her money back. Susan Rabalais...
Find what's owed to you; unclaimed property event Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The state says it has...
Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
BATON ROUGE - A woman who's been living...
News
Police: Man arrested after driving motorcycle into store
NEW IBERIA - Officers with the New Iberia Police Department arrested a man who drove a motorcycle into a Walmart. A witness at the scene...
Officer facing animal sex abuse charges arrested for child pornography
WEBSTER PARISH - An officer with the Bossier...
Louisiana man charged with 100 counts of first-degree rape
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - A 71-year-old Louisiana man...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Just one storm system in the 7-Day Forecast
Temperatures will gradually warm through Wednesday in advance of the next storm system. Rain chances will stay off the forecast board until Thursday. THE FORECAST:...
New week welcomed by pleasant weather
Peaceful weather is on tap to begin the...
Chilly Conditions Remain Into Monday Morning
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU drops first-ever series to Missouri
COLUMBIA - It was a long flight home for the Bayou Bengals after dropping their first-ever series to Missouri on Sunday. LSU starter Eric Walker was...
LSU outlasts Mizzou is extra inning slugfest
COLUMBIA- LSU baseball managed to overcome a Zack...
LSU says no decision on Will Wade after meeting with coach Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU had little to say...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Just one storm system in the 7-Day Forecast
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days