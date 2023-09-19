Home
News
Tony Jones Jr. scores twice, Saints' defense shuts down Panthers' Bryce Young in 20-17 win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Jones Jr. ran for two touchdowns, rookie Blake Grupe kicked two field goals and the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers...
High-speed Interstate chase early Tuesday began when woman reported being held against her will
BATON ROUGE - Deputies took part in a...
Cleve Dunn sues to remove judge who ruled against him in property dispute with neighbor
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilmember Cleve Dunn filed...
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Air quality alert for sensitive groups
Expect a very similar day to yesterday, weather-wise. Rain chances remain very unlikely over the next week which will not help our current drought status. Humidity...
Monday PM Forecast: Dry for the remainder of the work week
Rain chances are very unlikely over the...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and dry week ahead
This workweek will be dry and warm....
Sports
LSU announces start time, broadcast details for Ole Miss game
LSU's highly anticipated match-up with Ole Miss will air at night on national TV. The Tigers will take on the Rebels at 5 p.m. Sept....
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up...
Duo of Daniels and Nabers lead No. 14 LSU past Mississippi State 41-14
STARKVILLE - Right out of the gate, Mississippi...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit is scheduled to open at Woman’s Hospital next year and will be one of several in the U.S....
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
