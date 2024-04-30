Home
Officials to test Killian well Wednesday morning
KILLIAN - Officials in the Town of Killian will be testing the town's well Wednesday morning, more than a week after the water system failed ....
Broken water line leaks for days, water company prioritizing jobs
BATON ROUGE - People living along Paige Street...
Baton Rouge teenager arrested, allegedly called in bomb threat to South Carolina school
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge...
Tuesday PM Forecast: better rain chances late in the week
The first days of May will play out much like you would expect on central Gulf Coast. The weather will be warm and humid with occasional...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Foggy Morning, Mostly sunny and warm afternoon
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place...
Monday PM Forecast: most active day behind, but showers possible through workweek
After a rough and wet start to the...
Sports
'Let's run it back:' Haleigh Bryant to stay at LSU for year 5 of gymnastics
BATON ROUGE - It's been five to seven business days... LSU gymnastics national champion Haleigh Bryant announced she would be staying with the Tigers for...
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball does not get...
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team picked...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
