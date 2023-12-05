Home
Baton Rouge doctor creates test that tells you what wine you will like with 95 percent accuracy
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge E.N.T Doctor Henry Barham may have just changed the wine game with 'Vinotastr' - "it's the science behind your sip." ...
Trial concludes, ruling to come on state legislative maps
BATON ROUGE - A federal court judge is...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Even cooler temperatures on the way ahead of next storm system
A weak and dry cold front welcomes cooler temperatures to the state overnight. Temperatures by Thursday could allow for frost to form around parts of Louisiana...
Tuesday AM Forecast: A weak cold front will deliver a mid-week cooldown
Despite a chilly start, things will warm up...
50 Years Ago: tornadoes cut through Capital City, much of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - 50 years ago Monday, a...
Harold Blood, Jr., Southern U. starting quarterback for most of 2023, enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Former starting quarterback Harold Blood, Jr., is set to depart Southern University after declaring his intention to transfer. In a post to...
Southern Men's Basketball takes down No. 21 Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE - Southern Men's Basketball defeated No....
Tigers to play Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team will...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a groundbreaking event on Tuesday for a new playground at Central Intermediate school. The playground is being named...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season...
