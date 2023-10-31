Home
Report: Charges dropped for trooper who covered up body-cam video from night of Ronald Greene's death
UNION PARISH - Prosecutors have decided to drop criminal charges for a Louisiana State Trooper who was there the night Ronald Greene died after a bloody...
New operations aim to lower pit bull population in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND- For years, Tangipahoa Parish has been partnering...
First College Football Playoff rankings from selection committee released
LSU is No. 14 in the first College...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Coats needed for the next few mornings
Skies have cleared and temperatures are plummeting. Trick-or-treaters will face a chilly evening with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. It only gets cooler thereafter with...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Spookishly chilly Halloween forecast
Grab a jacket to go with those Halloween...
Monday PM Forecast: Trick-or-treaters will want to dress warm
Cooler weather has finally arrived! Jackets (and perhaps...
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews upcoming matchup against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - LSU Coach Brian Kelly hosted a press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming away game versus the Crimson Tide. Watch the...
Saints explode on offense, beat Colts 38-27
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The New Orleans Saints finally...
No. 1 LSU WBB wins preseason exhibition against East Texas Baptist 99-26; Hailey Van Lith makes LSU debut
BATON ROUGE - In their first action of...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
