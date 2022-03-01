Home
Traditional Cajun Mardi Gras continues in Mamou
MAMOU- In Evangeline Parish, the traditional Cajun Mardi Gras is a bit different than New Orleans. Instead of riding around on floats, revelers ride from house...
Stink isn't gone after all, residents sick over smell
BATON ROUGE - A portion of the city-parish's...
MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Players have rejected Major...
Mardi Gras sundog spotted in Zachary
ZACHARY - A WBRZ Weather viewer snapped an uncommon photo on Tuesday evening. About one hour before sunset, the team was sent a photo of what...
Tuesday PM Forecast: onward and upward
Climatological spring began on Tuesday. As you might...
Parts of South Louisiana under Extreme Drought
After 2021 finished as the third wettest year...
Sports
MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled...
Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year, Pointer earns 1st team status
Despite leading the LSU Women's Basketball team on...
LSU Women's Basketball knocking on door of top-5 ranking
BATON ROUGE - Fresh off the biggest turnaround...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
