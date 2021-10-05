Home
Flood insurance rates likely going up for La. homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in Louisiana are still dealing with the aftermath of Ida, but now they face another burden: rising flood insurance bills. Senator...
Employment shortages plague game day
BATON ROUGE - Getting to Tiger Stadium and...
Large hole still not repaired, neighborhood fears utility companies are pointing fingers
DENHAM SPRINGS - There's a lot of trouble...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: mild, less humid through Friday
A few showers managed to form east of the Mississippi River on Tuesday. Moving ahead, rain is out of the forecast through the weekend. Next...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunny skies are here to stay
Morning temperatures will trend a bit cooler, and...
Monday PM Forecast: time to dry
Alas, some change is occurring in the local...
LSU-Florida gets early kickoff in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to show up early if they plan to tailgate for LSU's home game against the Gators. The SEC announced...
Saints give up a 11-point 4th quarter lead; fall to Giants 27-21
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints fall...
LSU football gives up late lead to Auburn, loses 24-19
LSU let Auburn Tigers hang around long enough...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
