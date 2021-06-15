Home
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this week, maintenance crews in Baton Rouge are digging out ditches and sucking debris from pipes. They're fulfilling maintenance...
Wetland consultant says more needs to be done to protect city from flooding
BATON ROUGE - Calls for building moratoriums are...
Concrete canal erodes, causes sinkhole in neighbor's yard
BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says she's been...
Sandbags available for EBR residents ahead of potential heavy rain
Officials are making sandbags available to East Baton Rouge residents ahead of potential severe weather this weekend. A list of locations can be found below....
Crews battling fire at Hola Nola Foods facility in Geismar
GEISMAR - Firefighters are battling a blaze at...
Federal judge blocks Bidens pause on new oil, gas leases
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration’s suspension...
Sunny and steamy with poor air quality, then tropical rain possible
Through Thursday, steamy and mainly dry weather is...
Air Quality Alert issued for Metro Area on Wednesday
An AIR QUALITY ALERT will be in effect...
Paul Mainieri's career ends with super regional loss to Tennessee
Release via LSU Sports KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee belted six home runs Sunday as the Volunteers defeated LSU, 15-6, to win the Knoxville Super Regional...
LSU falls in tough Super Regional opener to Tennessee, 4-2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee scratched across three runs...
LSU Men's Track wins NCAA outdoors National Championship
The LSU men's track team has won it's...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 11, 2021.
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
