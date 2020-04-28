Home
On Your Side
Salon owner fears reopening without proper PPE
BATON ROUGE - Businesses won't be reopening until the governor feels Louisiana meets the criteria to move onto phase 1, and that could be after May...
Error messages received by unemployment applicant halts benefits
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has...
Louisiana insurance moratorium to expire mid-May
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Louisiana citizens have...
News
NBA pushes plan to reopen facilities until May 8 at earliest
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at...
Pair arrested in alleged PPE scam amid coronavirus outbreak
RIVERSIDE, CA -Two men were arrested after they...
JetBlue to become first airline requiring all passengers, employees to wear masks while traveling
Several leading airlines will begin requiring passengers and/or...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Line of rain, storms expected Wednesday morning
A bit of humidity will return prior to a stormy Wednesday morning. After briefly cooler and drier conditions a significant warm up is pegged for the...
Comfortable warmth continues
High pressure will maintain pleasant weather through Tuesday....
Pleasant conditions stay into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Some areas...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Tiger guard Javonte Smart declares for NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - Just days after the NFL Draft wrapped up and 14 LSU Tigers were selected to play at the pro level, Tiger basketball guard...
Saints announce free agent signings, local Baton Rouge feel to the class
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints followed...
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days
Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 27, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Line of rain, storms expected Wednesday morning
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days