Home
On Your Side
Suspicious bank card from Louisiana Workforce Commission mailed to home in Addis
ADDIS - Two months ago, Lisa Deshotel opened a piece of mail to find a U.S. Bank ReliaCard inside. The return address on the document said...
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law...
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in...
News
Stocks edge up as Trump leaves hospital, stimulus in focus
Stocks mostly rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House to complete his recovery from the coronavirus, though uncertainty remained over...
South Carolina authorities arrest former Ascension deputy suspected of child molestation
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office...
US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose...
THE LATEST: Delta a category 3 hurricane, more strengthening expected
HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 10 am Tuesday , Hurricane Delta was moving across the western Caribbean Sea at 16mph with maximum sustained...
All eyes on Tropical Depression 26
Tonight: Another cool and crisp night. Lows will...
More sunshine tomorrow, Keeping eyes on the tropics
Tonight: Another cool, crisp night with lows in...
Sports
Bayou Classic officially moved to Shreveport for upcoming season
BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Class, which pits the Southern and Grambling football teams against one another, will not happen in New Orleans this season....
WATCH: Former LSU stars Landry, Beckham connect for touchdown on wild trick play
DALLAS - A pair of former Tigers and...
Burrow, Bengals seek first win against visiting Jaguars
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow secures first NFL...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
BR General encourages screenings, self-care during Breast Cancer Awareness month
BATON ROUGE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as the second most common cancer among women in the United States, health experts say it's...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
