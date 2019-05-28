Home
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish is closed. The Pride-Baywood Bridge near the East Feliciana Parish border was...
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up...
Railroad crossing damaged, residents want fix
PORT ALLEN - A railroad crossing on the...
Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe pleads not guilty in East Feliciana murders
CLINTON - A man accused of killing three people in a string of multi-parish shootings pleaded not guilty in two of those killings Tuesday. According...
EBR to be awarded more than $11 million in FEMA funding for flood prevention
BATON ROUGE - FEMA is awarding $18 million...
Louisiana senators stall lethal injection drug secrecy bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana state senators...
Picking up where the last week left off
The new, short workweek will begin much as the last ended. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will enter the picture by late in the week while temperatures...
Sunny and Humid for Your Memorial Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Partly cloudy...
Weekend Heat Continues
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear...
Sports
Play ball: Teams announced for NCAA regional tournaments
Sports officials have announced who will play in the NCAA Baton Rouge and Starkville Regional tournaments this weekend. The announcement was made Monday morning. ...
LSU eliminated by Vandy in SEC Tournament Semifinals
HOOVER - With a depleted pitching staff running...
LSU softball eliminated from Minnesota Super Regional
MINNEAPOLIS - For a second straight season Beth...
Health
Monday's Health Report
2 Your Health report for Monday, May 27, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
