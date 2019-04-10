Home
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
BATON ROUGE - Some tenants are spending another night without electricity in their apartment off S. Flannery Road. The power has been off since a fire...
Couple says wedding photographer a no-show on big day
BATON ROUGE - She had the dress, he...
Public street turned into private drive, parish references state law
BATON ROUGE - Residents in one neighborhood were...
Plaquemine fundraiser for St. Jude rescheduled for Thursday
PLAQUEMINE – A rained-out fundraiser was rescheduled for Thursday and it raises money for St. Jude. The BR Corvette Club’s hosting the event at the...
11-year-old found in drainage ditch in Bastrop
BASTROP, La. (AP) - A child's body has...
Police in Livingston Parish training to administer Narcan
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Denham Springs Police Department is...
Warm April temps then another spring storm
One of the warmest afternoons so far this spring is on the way. So too, is the next rainmaker. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service...
Returning sun, above average temperatures
After an active stretch of weather, the Capital...
Not yet, but quieter weather just around the corner
After one more day of showers and thunderstorms,...
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
BATON ROUGE- Southern baseball pulled off a upset 7-2 win over No. 8 LSU Tuesday evening and Lee-Hines Field. This was the Jaguars 3rd all-time win...
Saints announce preseason schedule for 2019
New Orleans - The New Orleans Saints announced...
Virginia beats Texas Tech to win 1st NCAA title
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Virginia has won the first...
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 10, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
