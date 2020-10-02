Home
Suspicious bank card from Louisiana Workforce Commission mailed to home in Addis
ADDIS - Two months ago, Lisa Deshotel opened a piece of mail to find a U.S. Bank ReliaCard inside. The return address on the document said...
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law...
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in...
BRPD investigates deadly shooting on N. Foster Drive Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that killed at least one person Friday evening on North Foster Drive near Prescott Road. Authorities responded...
Students struggling in online courses required to return to campus in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Public school students enrolled in...
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20
BATON ROUGE - Rob Cressy joins us for...
Tropical Storm Gamma forms near Yucatan Peninsula
Tropical Storm Gamma has formed in the western Caribbean Sea. Satellite measurements estimate maximum sustained winds increased to 40mph. Gamma is moving northwest at 9mph ....
Quiet weekend weather, too early to turn back on tropics
Quiet conditions continue for the Baton Rouge. However,...
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Western Caribbean
Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern...
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 10/2/20
BATON ROUGE - Rob Cressy joins us for the Moneyline sports betting segment prior to the LSU/Vanderbilt weekend. Cressy gives you betting insight into the...
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
BATON ROUGE - Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com joined...
UL-Lafayette football game at Appalachian State postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Health
BR General encourages screenings, self-care during Breast Cancer Awareness month
BATON ROUGE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as the second most common cancer among women in the United States, health experts say it's...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
