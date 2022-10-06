Home
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in two burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video believed to be tied to two separate burglaries...
Protester subdued by Rams' Wagner files police report
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Thursday AM Forecast: The next cold front is on its way
The cold front is on its way here! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Temperatures today again will be just...
Wednesday PM Forecast: warming through Friday, next cold front Saturday
Since September 10, only one day (September 19)...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Skies will be clear as temperatures climb
Dry skies will continue. THE FORECAST ...
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked like the Dutchtown football team was ready for rebuilding mode, especially after losing most of the teams starters...
Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named...
LSU-Florida to kick off at night in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Tigers will take on...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
