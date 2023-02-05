Home
2 abducted Missouri children found in a Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store...
Livingston Parish teenager missing for a week found safe
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teenager who left home...
Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery
BATON ROUGE - A notice from the Historic...
Sunday PM Forecast: Another beautiful day across the Capital Area, more to come for the start of the week
Only a few more dry days in the upcoming forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Temperatures hit 70°...
Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine expected again today
Today will be perfect parade weather. THE...
Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine heading your way tomorrow
The theme this weekend is chilly mornings with...
LSU basketball drops 10th straight game to No. 4 Alabama 79-69
BATON ROUGE – Despite Derek Fountain's 26 points, LSU men’s basketball dropped their 10th straight game to No. 4 Alabama 79-69 Saturday inside the Pete Maravich...
Despite a career high 28 points from Roger McFarlane, Southeastern falls to Texas A&M CC
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's...
No. 3 LSU women's basketball comes out on top in overtime thriller, beats Georgia 82-77
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball survived an...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
