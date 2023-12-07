Home
Several donkeys on the loose in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office advises those within the area to look out for several donkeys on the loose. According to a...
Heisman hopeful Daniels gets farm field tribute
BATON ROUGE - The familiar "Heisman pose" is...
Patterson man booked for aggravated assault with a firearm
NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said...
Thursday AM Forecast: Gradually warming up ahead of our next storm system
After a very cold morning, temperatures begin to rebound on Thursday afternoon. That trend will continue through Saturday ahead of our next cold front. That front...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Frost territory for many tonight
Temperatures will drop into the 30s across Louisiana...
Wednesday AM Forecast: After cooldown, temperatures rise ahead of our next storm system
Our coldest night has yet to arrive this...
Sports
Heisman hopeful Daniels gets farm field tribute
BATON ROUGE - The familiar "Heisman pose" is on display in a farm field outside Baton Rouge as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels aims to secure the...
Jayden Daniels wins AP College Football Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE (AP) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels...
Harold Blood, Jr., Southern U. starting quarterback for most of 2023, enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Former starting quarterback Harold Blood,...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of rain and colder weather moving in, crawfish companies are facing hardships. As of December, prices are around $11...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute...
