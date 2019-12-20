Home
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new roofs for the holidays. The East Baton Rouge Roof Reset Program is working through its applicants and phase...
Veteran cemetery expansion project underway
ZACHARY - The Louisiana National Cemetery in East...
State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating...
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75 yards
ST. PAUL -A holiday shopper was attacked in a snowy Minnesota parking lot and dragged along by the robber's getaway car for 75 yards, police said....
McKinley High employees issued misdemeanor summonses over alleged battery involving student
BATON ROUGE - Two McKinley High School employees...
Police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father in buttocks
ERIE, Penn. - A 3-year-old Erie boy shot...
Rainy weekend before Christmas
A storm system will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and add some rain to the mix this weekend. It looks like above average temperatures...
Cool temperatures lead into dreary weekend
Temperatures will remain cool to end the week....
Freezing Temperatures Forecast Tonight
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - In just 11 days LSU...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rainy weekend before Christmas
