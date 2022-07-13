Home
Work on University Lake seen Wednesday, City Park Lake should start soon
BATON ROUGE- The University Lakes are a staple in Baton Rouge. For some, it is the first thing they see when they come to the Capitol...
Federal charges in store for thieves who stole master key to post office mailboxes
BATON ROUGE - T hree people are in...
Ex-Senator Karen Carter Peterson expected to plead guilty to gambling with campaign funds, The Advocate says
NEW ORLEANS - Former Dem. Senator Karen Carter...
Wednesday PM Forecast: a rinse and repeat summer forecast
Lawns and gardens should be able to stay lush over the next several days. Though you might not receive rain at your location specifically every day,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms continue through the weekend
A few more showers and storms in the...
Tuesday PM Forecast: get used to scattered afternoon storms
Many of the next several days will see...
Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians
The majority of Istrouma's squad in 2021 was made of sophomores and guys with little to no experience. But now those sophomores are well seasoned juniors...
LSU football lands local running back Kaleb Jackson from Liberty
The LSU Tiger football team continues its' red...
Sports2-A-Days: Dutchtown Griffins
The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
