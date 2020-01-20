Home
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
The Spanish Town flamingos make their annual visit to LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE - Every year, members of the Spanish Town krewe make their way to the University Lakes and plant dozens of giant wooden flamingos in...
Academic interest in LSU fueled by perfect football season
BATON ROUGE – Students interested in attending LSU...
Car fire causing delays on Basin Bridge
RAMAH - A vehicle fire on the Atchafalaya...
Fifth freeze of the winter expected tonight
A large area of cold Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather patter over the next three days and cooler air has fully spread over the...
Cooler conditions today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Finally, no...
Light afternoon showers today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
The Lady Tigers upset No. 11 Kentucky
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Women's Basketball team picked up their 3rd top-15 win against No.11 Kentucky on Sunday 65-59. They improve to 14-4 and 4-2 in...
Smart's 20 points lead LSU to 12th straight SEC Road Win
OXFORD- Sophomore guard Javonte Smart led all LSU...
Kiya Johnson helps lead LSU to third straight win
BATON ROUGE- LSU gymnastics won their third meet...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
