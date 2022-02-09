Home
Ascension Parish trying to limit 'litter on a stick' following resident complaints
ASCENSION PARISH - Whether for garage sales, smoothies, or small businesses, it's hard to drive anywhere in Gonzales without seeing advertising signs staked into the ground....
Tow truck driver shortage could cause worse traffic
BATON ROUGE - It's an almost daily occurrence—a...
Garden District raises funds to prune trees, beautification underway
BATON ROUGE - A pruning endeavor is underway...
Hurricane Ida resources
Wednesday PM Forecast: Capital Area warming trend continues until weekend
Pleasant early February weather continues. Mornings have been chilly but afternoons have warmed nicely with most people only needing long sleeves or a light jacket. Don’t...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Any plans into the weekend will be met with clear skies
For the rest of the week, we will...
Tuesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend to continue, 70s possible
It has been a while, but we can...
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super Bowl run
Joe Burrow may not have learned to throw a spiral while on LSU's campus from 2018 to 2020, but he did learn some occupational skills that...
Tigers snap losing skid, beat A&M 76-68 on the road
It was deja vu all over again as...
Who is Dennis Allen? A career analysis of the Saints new head coach
Dennis Allen has been named head coach of...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
