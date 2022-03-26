Home
2 On Your Side
News
Suit alleges racial profiling in 2021 Louisiana traffic stop
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Black men claim in a new federal lawsuit that they were subjected to an illegal, racially motivated and humiliating traffic stop...
State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Lake Charles man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Paul Allen Brown...
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden said...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Warm Sunday, strong storms again next week
THIS WEEKEND Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s under a clear sky. Expect another warm afternoon on Sunday with bright sunshine....
Friday PM Forecast: slowly toward the 80s
If you do not have outdoor plans Saturday...
Friday AM Forecast: Sunny and 70s for the weekend, Rain returns on Wednesday
More sunshine today and no more sneaky showers....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
'I physically feel really good': Myles Brennan back to 100% in spring practice
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is back at full strength and finally healthy during spring practice as he attempts to regain his starting job....
LSU baseball falls to No. 8 Florida 7-2 in game one
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team loses...
LSU forward Tari Eason declares for NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU Forward Tari Eason made...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 25, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Warm Sunday, strong storms again next week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days