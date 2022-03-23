Home
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house in the middle of a street in the New Orleans area,...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday incident list
Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunny, calm, and comfortable for the rest of the week
The next 7 days looks sunny, calm, and comfortable. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Skies will be mostly sunny,...
Tuesday PM Forecast: long, pleasant stretch of weather begins
Much quieter weather is in store for the...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Sports
LSU Gym selected to Raleigh regional as 6th seed in NCAA tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team got the seeding that they want in the NCAA Tournament, despite finishing the season with their lowest score (196.725)...
New LSU basketball coach's $20.3M contract includes safeguard for potential sanctions
BATON ROUGE - New LSU basketball coach Matt...
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
The No. 3 LSU women’s basketball team fell...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
