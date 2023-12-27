Home
Addis Police Department looking for missing 14-year-old
ADDIS - The Addis Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old who was last seen Tuesday. According to police, Christopher Brisco was last seen...
Kentwood woman wanted for faking identity, defrauding people on Facebook Marketplace
KENTWOOD - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and...
Top 5 Weather Events of 2023: #3 - Superfog
A major chain reaction crash closed I-55 and left at least eight people dead near the Tangipahoa Parish line in late October. Vehicles piled onto one...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold front tonight brings near freezing temps the next few mornings
A cold front later today brings a punch...
Tuesday PM Forecast: A cold front delivers a wintry chill to close out the week
Another shot of cold air is set to...
Sports
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call. The...
LSU falls to Texas in Jalen Cook's return to the floor
HOUSTON - Despite a second half rally, the...
SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
