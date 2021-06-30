Home
Parish plans to address 1,100 sinkholes in next couple of months
BATON ROUGE - Orange barricades dot neighborhoods across East Baton Rouge Parish, blocking off sinkholes that the city-parish has been trying to fix. There are hundreds,...
Ten years in the making, canal sinkhole finally fixed
BATON ROUGE - It's a story 10 years...
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain...
Time capsule buried at former Cortana Mall unearthed 45 years later
BATON ROUGE – A piece of history buried in the ground 45 years ago has been unearthed at the former Cortana Mall. According to reports, mementos...
Louisiana hospitals grappling with nurse shortage
BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 pandemic has shined...
Front to cause wet weekend, new tropical system in the Atlantic
Alas, we have a pattern change to talk about. Additionally, there is a newly minted tropical system that will move into the Caribbean Sea this weekend....
Developing tropical system moving toward Windward Islands, Caribbean Sea
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories...
A new rainmaker will move in to shake up the weather pattern this weekend, Watching the tropics
A cold front will be the rainmaker for...
Sports
Jay Johnson will make $1.2 million in first year as LSU Baseball head coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach. The Tigers hired University of Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson. Johnson will be...
Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention
The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
Second year head coach Blane Westmoreland jumped into...
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Monday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
