Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday authorized the city-parish to accept a $10.5 million FEMA grant to acquire and demolish 25 properties and elevate...
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
DENHAM SPRINGS - It's been almost five years...
House that's flooded five times elevated, others to be elevated soon
BATON ROUGE - There's a big change coming...
Alligator, cow delay Houston traffic, turn commute into zoo
HOUSTON - Some days, Houston area traffic can be a nightmare. Other days, it can be a zoo, literally. A cow and an alligator caused...
La. reports 574 new COVID cases Thursday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS...
More than a quarter of all Louisianans now fully vaccinated
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered over 40,000 doses...
Hot and muggy, Anticipating a few Friday showers
After tying the record high temperature yesterday, we will be near record heat again today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Your Thursday will be...
Chugging along with the muggies, showers expected Friday
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a...
Baton Rouge hits first 90 degree high Wednesday, ties daily record
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a...
Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock didn’t have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new...
Tiger baseball rolls over Grambling in mid-week make-up game
The LSU Tiger baseball team took control of...
Report: NFL hall of famer Marshall Faulk interested in Southern head football job
BATON ROUGE - Pro Football Hall of Fame...
Investigations
Health
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing $11.5 billion over six years in a project that includes expanded cancer-focused research and construction...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
