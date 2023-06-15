Home
News
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South...
Two adults, two children rescued after disabled boat left adrift in Lake Pontchartrain
COVINGTON - A St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputy...
Baton Rouge police looking for convenience store car thief
The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for...
Weather
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH until 5pm for some, heat continues for all
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes and Wilkinson and Amite Counties until...
Wednesday PM Forecast: triple digit heat indices next several afternoons
A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for all...
Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today and more are likely this week
Heat on repeat for the next couple of...
Sports
Watch: LSU Tigers get together for team photo in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tigers have landed in Omaha for the College World Series, and the team commemorated their trip Thursday with a team photo outside...
Tigers' Paul Skenes named college baseball player of the year, winner of Dick Howser Trophy
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the team's first...
SEC announces 2024 LSU football opponents
BATON ROUGE - The 2023 season is still...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
