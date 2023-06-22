Home
New Orleans Pelicans select UCONN guard Jordan Hawkins with 14th pick of the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, NY - The New Orleans Pelicans select Jordan Hawkins with the 14th pick of the NBA draft. Hawkins, who is also LSU star Angel...
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - For the past few months,...
Despite concerns, state grants early release for child molester with multiple convictions
BATON ROUGE - Brandi Melissa is an indirect...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: from standard warmth to summer sizzle
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be easier to find over the next two days than the rest of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. For the same...
Tropical Depression Four in Central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Four formed early this morning in...
Thursday AM Forecast: Isolated showers this afternoon, PLUS a tropics update
Big changes coming over the next couple of...
Sports
New Orleans Pelicans select UCONN guard Jordan Hawkins with 14th pick of the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, NY - The New Orleans Pelicans select Jordan Hawkins with the 14th pick of the NBA draft. Hawkins, who is also LSU star Angel...
LSU beats Wake Forest 5-2 to force another elimination game in College World Series Semifinals
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team stays...
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team beat...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
