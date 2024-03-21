Home
Man arrested for murder after December shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for murder due to his involvement in a December shooting on Convention Street. According to the Baton Rouge...
Man arrested for murder after shooting on Tams Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested for...
Disaster declaration that allows crawfish farmers to take out loans to stay afloat has been passed
BATON ROUGE - Over the last year, Louisiana...
Thursday PM Forecast: Another round of showers, including some storms tomorrow
The chance of rain is not done just yet. Another round is expected tomorrow, with thunderstorms now being possible. Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain will start...
Thursday AM Forecast: Rounds of showers and storms today and tomorrow
Numerous showers arrive this afternoon with a chance...
Wednesday PM Forecast: incoming rain for the end of the workweek
Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday...
Sports
WATCH: LSU football is building an identity on both sides of the ball during spring practice
Check out the Tigers as they work to perfect their newly structured offense and defense during spring practice. LSU will play a spring game inside...
SEC sets 2025 schedule format, LSU learns opponents and locations
BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference established the scheduling...
$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Thursday PM Forecast: Another round of showers, including some storms tomorrow
