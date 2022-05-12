Home
Deputies bust massive drug ring operating across Baton Rouge, find enough fentanyl to kill 2,500
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a drug trafficking ring spread across four locations in the capital area on Wednesday, reportedly finding enough lethal doses of fentanyl...
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your Side for help
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge firefighter has...
Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up...
Thursday PM Forecast: showers and storms, next few afternoons
Into the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. This should at least cut down the duration of the warmth during the afternoon hours....
Drought Monitor: No change to local area
The Baton Rouge area is no longer under...
Thursday AM Forecast: Be ready to dodge some showers and storms today
Afternoon showers and storms could pack a punch...
Sports
Channel 2's Thursday Best Bets: NBA and NHL Playoffs
BATON ROUGE - Last night's NBA playoffs gave us a really good game between the Bucks and the Celtics. Former Pelican Jrue Holiday stole the...
LSU women's golf advances to second straight NCAA championship
BATON ROUGE – LSU posted one of just...
St. Amant baseball using an underdog mentality to get to their first state semifinals game in 8 years
GONZALES - The St. Amant Gators are heading...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday PM Forecast: showers and storms, next few afternoons
