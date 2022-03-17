Home
Baby in great condition after being recovered from field, family says
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews rushed eight-month-old Nigel Jackson to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital after he was found in a vacant field Wednesday...
Missing woman from West Feliciana Parish found dead, deputies say
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - A woman was found...
Week after 'Don't Say Gay' bill gains passage in Florida, similar law proposed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Just over a week after...
Thursday PM Forecast: strong thunderstorms possible into Friday morning
With an overnight risk for severe thunderstorms, be sure you have a way to receive alerts such as the WBRZ WX App or a NOAA Weather...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
With active weather anticipated overnight, into Friday morning...
Extreme drought continues across South Louisiana
After 2021 finished as the third wettest year...
Sports
Saints owner meets with embattled QB Deshaun Watson as trade talks ramp up
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have emerged as the runaway favorite to land star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces lawsuits from more than 20 women alleging...
South Alabama edges Southeastern in The Basketball Classic
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin made a...
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for March...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
