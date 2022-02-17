Home
2 On Your Side
News
EBR Parish on track for another record-breaking year of fentanyl-related deaths
BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, there were more than 300 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 -- the most ever recorded...
Apartment complex rebuilds after May flood, city files violations for no permits
BATON ROUGE - Violations are raining down on...
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: clearing, drier and cooler to end the week
The chance for strong thunderstorms ended on Thursday afternoon. Another pop of cool and dry air is in store for Friday and Saturday. Next 24...
Beyond the 7-Day Forecast: The 8-14 Day Outlook
The new 8-14 day temperature outlook from the...
Thursday AM Forecast: Thunderstorms will roll though later today
Make sure you have a way to receive...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU football sends nine to NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is back on this year, and LSU has a large group of players heading to the NFL showcase in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nine...
LSU hoops cruises past Georgia 84-65 for 3rd straight victory
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team improves...
LSU Gym's Rivers finds leadership in course of personal struggles
Kai Rivers hasn't had the easiest start to...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: clearing, drier and cooler to end the week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days