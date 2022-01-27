Home
One dead in S. Sherwood Forest Blvd gas station shooting
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting inside a gas station on South Sherwood Forest Blvd. Sources say the shooting...
Residents concerned after thieves strike twice in two weeks at gated apartments near LSU
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student living at...
Lady Tiger hoops earns respect in early seeding from NCAA
The NCAA Selection Committee projected the LSU Lady...
Thursday PM Forecast: set to go colder into the weekend
The next cold front will rush through the area prior to the weekend, but it may be hard to see. You will feel it though, with...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dry, cold, and windy to start the weekend
A cold front will be bringing the wind...
Fallstreak seen in New Orleans Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS – An unusual cloud formation was...
Lady Tiger hoops earns respect in early seeding from NCAA
The NCAA Selection Committee projected the LSU Lady Tiger basketball team as the 12th overall seed in their first of three in-season projections of the top...
LSU hoops ends 3 game skid, beats A&M 70-64
The LSU basketball team fought back to beat...
Southern University will face rival Jackson State in Alabama in 2023, 2024
The Southern University football team will play the...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
