Baton Rouge business complex consistently without mail
BATON ROUGE - Tenants at a business complex in Baton Rouge say their mail delivery is nonexistent when their usual mail carrier is off work or...
LDEQ investigation determines smell origin
BATON ROUGE - The state says it's narrowed...
Pharmacies inundated with calls Monday after LDH releases list of vaccine locations
BATON ROUGE - Following the Louisiana Department of...
Baton Rouge General taking sign-ups for Pfizer vaccine
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General says it will have a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines available for its patients starting this week. A hospital...
Man arrested for alleged connection to Enterprise Street shooting, murder
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives with...
The Latest: Education head DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the fallout...
Weather
Chilly days ahead, monitoring wintry mix possibility Sunday night
Now that a round of showers and thunderstorms is behind us, attention turns to a rather cool forecast. Several freezes and even a light wintry mix...
Sun Halo spotted in Baton Rouge
A sun halo was spotted in Baton Rouge...
Cloudy, cold, and windy conditions are here to stay
Thursday will bring clouds and wind, but no...
Sports
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
LSU defensive coordinator candidate Marcus Freeman left Baton Rouge on Thursday evening with his wife after their one day interview with the LSU football program. ...
LSU basketball holds off Georgia in overtime 94-92
The LSU Tiger basketball team needed overtime to...
LSU football hires Jake Peetz as new offensive coordinator, Mangas as passing game coordinator
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron wasted little...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
About Us
Contests
