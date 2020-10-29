Home
They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results
PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left out of a construction project is worrying no more. Less than 24 hours after Monday's 2 On...
Where's the turn? Hwy 42 neighborhood feels left out of construction project
PRAIRIEVILLE - A resident living along a construction...
Dumpsters full of trash finally removed from neighboring apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - After multiple requests to clean...
Nearly 300K still without power in Jefferson, Orleans parishes day after Zeta
NEW ORLEANS - About 300,000 are without power in the Greater New Orleans area about a day after Hurricane Zeta moved into southeast Louisiana. According...
Supreme Court issues flurry of last-minute election orders
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina, yes. Pennsylvania, yes....
Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zeta sped across the...
This morning the first 40s, looking ahead to more of these
The Baton Rouge area is set to enjoy a long, pleasant stretch of fall weather that sets up beautifully for trick-or-treating and will carry through Election...
Clear and cool conditions behind the cold front
The weather is telling a much different story...
THE LATEST: After Cocodrie landfall, Zeta racing away from Louisiana
After making landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana just after...
SEC Championship will kick off in prime time this season
ATLANTA - The SEC Championship will move from its usual afternoon time slot into prime time this year. The SEC announced Thursday that the conference's...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard
PORT ALLEN- Port Allen swiss army knife Jacoby...
TJ Finley expected to make second straight start for LSU Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron...
The Investigative Unit Video
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
