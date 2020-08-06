Home
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full of garbage has become a neighborhood's latest mystery. It appears the only group who knows who's responsible...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
Condemnations paused during coronavirus, 130 make list
BATON ROUGE - Among the things that have...
Registration open: YMCA distance learning program, childcare service for families adjusting to virtual school
BATON ROUGE- The YMCA distance learning program is back in action. The Y is working with parents to offer child care services to students...
Iberville Parish starts virtual academy, online campus amid pandemic
IBERVILLE- In response to COVID-19, Iberville Parish is...
Loon-y balloons hover over Capital Area
On Thursday evening, WBRZ took calls and emails about white objects, or balloons drifting around the region. FlightAware.com confirmed at least five such objects in the...
NOAA now predicting 19-25 named storms for the 2020 hurricane season
The 2020 hurricane season is on a record...
Sunny skies and quiet in the tropics
Grab the shades! THE FORECAST: Today...
Sports
College football playoff announces schedule changes for 2020-21 season
BATON ROUGE- The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee will release its final rankings of the 2020-21 season Sunday, December 20, executive director Bill Hancock announced...
D-D Breaux speaks on her 43 year LSU career
It's a little easier to figure out when...
Photos: Get first look at Joe Burrow practicing as a Bengal
CINCINNATI, OH - Joe Burrow has officially taken...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series of community development projects designed to improve East Baton Rouge Parish, kicked off its first construction project Tuesday...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
About Us
